James Faulkner stars in new drama ALL THOSE SMALL THINGS, making world premiere at Seattle Int'l Film Fest

Longtime British game show host, Jonathan Robbins (played by James Faulkner, best known for his work in GAME OF THRONES and DOWNTON ABBEY), finds himself questioning his mortality and legacy after the recent death of a close friend. When he comes across an unexpected letter from a young fan, he heads to rural Spokane, WA in search of deeper meaning for his life.



Co-starring Gloria Laino and Kerry Knuppe, and shot on location in both the UK and Washington State, this stunning character piece makes its World Premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival, streaming April 8-18. There will be a live Q&A on April 11 at 8:30pm PT with Director Andrew Hyatt, Producer Nike Imoru, and Stars James Faulkner, Kerry Knuppe, and Aaron Dalla Villa scheduled to participate.



Says producer Nike Imoru of Rebel Kat Productions, "We chose this story because of the culturally marginalised theme of age and aging. Be warned, our protagonist is … 70! And yet his journey is relatable, part of the human condition, that part of us that has become out of touch, unmoored and adrift in an ocean of mis-directed energy. In our protagonist’s case the condition is intensified by the hollow promise of fame and fortune, masquerading as immortality.



Our film invites you to consider the authentic wisdom of an old woman who believes in the transformative power of those small things in life. She knows that to “change just one life for the better” can lead to radical and transformative shifts in ourselves."