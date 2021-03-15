THE BREACH: Raven Banner Reunites With Slash And Rue Morgue's Rodrigo Gudiño to Adapt Nick Cutter's Horror Novel
Just before the weekend we caught wind of news that production was completed on an adaptation of Nick Cutter's horror novel The Breach. The adaptation was directed by Rodrigo Gudiño, president of Rue Morgue Magazine and director of The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh.
THE BREACH tells the story of John Hawkins - counting down his last days as Police Chief in the tiny town of Lone Crow, nestled deep in the desolate woods of Northern Ontario. But when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of Porcupine River, he’s pulled into a horrific mystery that defies comprehension.
Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are co-producers on the pic which was produced by Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media. G&R guitarist Slash is serving as an exec-producer and will also co-produce the film's score.
The Breach stars Allan Hawco (Frontier, Jack Ryan), Emily Alatalo (Spare Parts), Wesley French (Through Black Spruce), Natalie Brown (The Strain) and Adam Kenneth Wilson (24 Hour Rental).
More news on The Breach as it happens.
Raven Banner reunites with Slash and Rue Morgue’s Rodrigo Gudiñofor Nick Cutter's The BreachRaven Banner Entertainment announced today that production has completed on THE BREACH, based on the novel by acclaimed horror novelist, Nick Cutter (The Troop). With a screenplay written by Cutter and Ian Weir, and directed by Rue Morgue Magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño (The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh).THE BREACH tells the story of John Hawkins - counting down his last days as Police Chief in the tiny town of Lone Crow, nestled deep in the desolate woods of Northern Ontario. But when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of Porcupine River, he’s pulled into a horrific mystery that defies comprehension.The film stars Allan Hawco (Frontier, Jack Ryan), Emily Alatalo (Spare Parts), Wesley French (Through Black Spruce), Natalie Brown (The Strain) and Adam Kenneth Wilson (24 Hour Rental).Guns N’ Roses legendary guitar hero, Slash, Executive Produces, and co-produces the score. Slash previously produced the film Nothing Left to Fear."There's a reason why Nick Cutter’s stories are terrifying audiences," commented Rodrigo Gudiño. "I am thrilled to be bringing his work to life and couldn’t have asked for a better team to help me do it.""We've had the pleasure to work with both Slash and Rodrigo on separate projects in the past,” adds Raven Banner's Managing Partner, Michael Paszt, “and we couldn’t be happier to be reuniting with them both to bring Nick Cutter's story to the screen.”The film is produced by Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media along with co-producers Andrew Thomas Hunt, James Fler and Michael Paszt of Raven Banner Entertainment. Gregor Habsburg (Hellbenders) and Jacquelyn Frisco of De Angeles Films are also Executive Producers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.