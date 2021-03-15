THE BREACH: Raven Banner Reunites With Slash And Rue Morgue's Rodrigo Gudiño to Adapt Nick Cutter's Horror Novel

Just before the weekend we caught wind of news that production was completed on an adaptation of Nick Cutter's horror novel The Breach. The adaptation was directed by Rodrigo Gudiño, president of Rue Morgue Magazine and director of The Last Will and Testament of Rosalind Leigh.

THE BREACH tells the story of John Hawkins - counting down his last days as Police Chief in the tiny town of Lone Crow, nestled deep in the desolate woods of Northern Ontario. But when a mangled body with uncanny wounds washes up on the shores of Porcupine River, he’s pulled into a horrific mystery that defies comprehension.

Our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment are co-producers on the pic which was produced by Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media. G&R guitarist Slash is serving as an exec-producer and will also co-produce the film's score.

The Breach stars Allan Hawco (Frontier, Jack Ryan), Emily Alatalo (Spare Parts), Wesley French (Through Black Spruce), Natalie Brown (The Strain) and Adam Kenneth Wilson (24 Hour Rental).

More news on The Breach as it happens.