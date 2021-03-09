MAKING MONSTERS: New Trailer For Justin Harding And Rob Brunner's Horror Thriller, on Digital March 26th

Making Monsters, the horror flick from co-directors Justin Harding and Rob Brunner is coming to digital platforms in the U.S. on March 26th.

A social media prankster and his fiancee find their idyllic country weekend turn into the ultimate video prank, where the stakes are life and death.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is handling the release of Making Monsters in the States and they released a new trailer today. Though I hardly think paying any attention to a YouTuber prankster is worth any of my time there is some very good and creepy stuff going on here. A couple stills were also sents along and one does give reason for me never to take a bath again. The announcement follows.