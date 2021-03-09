Berlin / EFM Coverage International Videos Teaser Trailers All News Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works
MAKING MONSTERS: New Trailer For Justin Harding And Rob Brunner's Horror Thriller, on Digital March 26th
Making Monsters, the horror flick from co-directors Justin Harding and Rob Brunner is coming to digital platforms in the U.S. on March 26th.
A social media prankster and his fiancee find their idyllic country weekend turn into the ultimate video prank, where the stakes are life and death.
Samuel Goldwyn Films is handling the release of Making Monsters in the States and they released a new trailer today. Though I hardly think paying any attention to a YouTuber prankster is worth any of my time there is some very good and creepy stuff going on here. A couple stills were also sents along and one does give reason for me never to take a bath again. The announcement follows.
Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to debut the horror thriller Making Monsters to audiences this March. This title has made appearances across the United States, with stops at: Shriekfest, the Portland Horror Film Festival, the Hexploitation Film Festival (Winner, “Scariest Film”) amongst several others. From co-directors Justin Harding (“Latched”) and Rob Brunner, Making Monsters involves one night of terror. On this night, Youtube stars gather for a fun time, only to find themselves cast in a home-made film of torture! Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Making Monsters this March 26th across the U.S.The new trailer for Making Monsters has just been released. The short clip shows characters subjected to stalking and scares as character David (Jonathan Craig) looks for his latest video to go viral. Changing his appearance, David leaves Christian (Tim Loden) and Allison (Alana Elmer) in stitches. But, this night soon takes a deadly turn. Now, there is no escape with these dinner guests trapped inside one man’s horrifying plot.Making Monsters will be available on Digital platforms March 26th. This award winning feature will grab horror fans and draw them into one of this year’s most terrifying indie releases!
