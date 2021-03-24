KILLER AMONG US: Trailer Debut For Crime Thriller Coming on April 16th
We are pleased to debut the trailer for Charles Scharfman's feature film debut, the crime thriller Killer Among Us.
On the 4th of July, a rookie female cop partners with a veteran detective to save the life of a high-school student from a radicalized serial killer.
If you like your crime thrillers timely and poignant then Killer Among Us should be worth checking out. No issue fixes itself in a day but if Scharfman knew then when he started filming Killer Among Us that a couple years later his film would be even more relevant he might be a bit sad about that. They way things are going, in light of the events in this past week alone, we dare not ask for how long a movie like Killer Among Us will remain relevant.
Killer Among Us stars Yasha Jackson, Andrew Richardson, Bruce MacVittie and Imani Lewis. It will be released in cinemas and on demand on April 16th from Vertical Entertainment.
