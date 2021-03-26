Fantaspoa 2021: Final Wave of Titles Announced!

The seventeeth edition of the Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival is just around the corner. Despite the odds Fantaspoa has programmed an incredible number of films for this year's digital edition. The sheer number alone would be the envy of any film festival out there.

Titles include Bleed With Me, Clapboard Jungle, Parallel Minds and Laughter from here in Canada. There is Jumbo, a favorite of Anarchists across the board. The Tamil film Horse Tail will also play during the festival.

All the films are listed below. Further down you will also find the festival trailer.