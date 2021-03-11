DRIVE ALL NIGHT: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Peter Hsieh's Debut Feature Film, at Cinequest This Month

Peter Hsieh's debut feature film Drive All Night is going to have its world premiere at Cinequest Film Festival's virtual edition at the end of the month. His drama stars Yutaka Takeuchi (Marvel’s The Defenders) and Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse) and we have been given an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it and a selection of stills down below.

In the clip Dave watches Cara play an old arcade game. It's not much to go by but gives an inkling of each character's personality. It also gives a bit of a sense of style and direction from Hsieh who comes from a stageplay background. Whether he fully transitions into film is up to him but have a look at the stills below as well. You can never have too much red.

Drive All Night for yourself tickets for Cinequest’s virtual screening room are on sale now at: If you want to seefor yourself tickets for Cinequest’s virtual screening room are on sale now at: www.cinequest.org