Blood Window Joins Ibermedia in Search For Genre Projects in 2021

We are always on the lookout for programs or groups whose focus is helping genre filmmakers get their films made. In an always appreciating effort to promote Ibero-American genre film this announcement from my friends at Blood Window caught my attention so we are sharing it with you.

Ibermedia is a program created to foster the co-production of feature films and documentaries made in Latin America from twenty-one countries. Those countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. From Europe they support programs and encourage co-productions from Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Since the program began in '98 Ibermedia has supported nearly 950 co-productions over 29 events. Not all of that is genre or fantastic cinema related but if someone were to boost the signal, so to speak, when is an increase in genre production ever a bad thing? Enter Blood Window and their participation with Ibermedia this year

All submissions responding to the open call from Ibermedia that identify themselves as genre centric will be evaluated by a committee from Blood Window.