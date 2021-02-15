WELCOME TO SUDDEN DEATH: UK DVD Giveaway of Michael Jai White Action Flick

As promised at the beginning of the month we have three (3) copies of the Michael Jai White action flick Welcome to Sudden Death on DVD to give away to our readers in the UK. The DVDs are courtesy of Dazzler Media and I am happy to be doing a giveaway for our readers in the UK.

Jesse Freeman (Michael Jai White, Arrow, The Dark Knight, Black Dynamite) is a former special forces officer and explosives expert now working a regular job as a security guard in a state-of-the-art sports arena. Trouble erupts when a tech-savvy cadre of terrorists kidnap the team’s owner and Jesse’s daughter during opening night. Facing a ticking clock and impossible odds, it’s up to Jesse to not only save them, but also a full house of fans in this highly charged action thriller.

Welcome to Sudden Death on DVD to give away. Just answer our fact finding question below, To enter is simple. You must be a resident of the UK and entries are limited to one per household. We have three (3) copies of Welcome to Sudden Death on DVD to give away. Just answer our fact finding question below, email us here when you have the answer, and you will be enterted into the random draw on Friday, February 19th at midnight GMT. Ready?

In Welcome to Sudden Death Michael Jai White's character Jesse Freeman fights a woman named Gamma. What is the name of the actress and who is she married to in real life?