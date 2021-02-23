The Horrorfest and The X Fest bring you the TROMA WEEKEND! Streaming at Frightfan.tv across 26 - 28 February 2021.



For 40 years the gang at Troma (led by the living legend uncle Lloyd Kaufman) has supplied the world with a catalog of unbridled and uncompromising entertainment.



This unmissable Troma Weekend features five highly entertaining titles from across its illustrious four decade history of cinemadness, including:

- Their latest offering, returning to The Bard with SHAKESPEARE'S SHITSTORM (#ShakespearesShitstorm), taking on SJW culture, big pharma and more, loaded with Troma-style satire, laughs and ample gross-out moments.

- The Troma mascot of nerd-turned-nuclear-infused-super-hero THE TOXIC AVENGER is in attendance with both his debut movie and its equally brilliant sequel. Enjoying these '80s classics as a double feature will make your day.

- From Portugal comes the hilarious post-apocalyptic gorefest MUTANT BLAST.

- SLASHENING: The Final Beginning gives the slasher movie a far-out twist with a wicked sense of humour.



Head to https://frightfan.tv to have the best stay-in weekend of 2021.

