THE PARISH Trailer: Unholy Horror Starring Bill Oberst Jr. Out This March

Uncork’d Entertainment is releasing David S. Hogan's (Grimm and Z Nation) unholy horror flick and feature film debut The Parish on DVD and Digital on March 16th.

The Parish stars a familiar face, the prolific actor Bill Oberst Jr. (Synchronic) and Angela MiMarco. Hogan is her husband and he has wisely included her in his previous shows and short films. A new trailer and poster have been released to mark the occasion of this release. Check out the trailer and a collection of stills down below.