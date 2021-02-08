THE PARISH Trailer: Unholy Horror Starring Bill Oberst Jr. Out This March
Uncork’d Entertainment is releasing David S. Hogan's (Grimm and Z Nation) unholy horror flick and feature film debut The Parish on DVD and Digital on March 16th.
The Parish stars a familiar face, the prolific actor Bill Oberst Jr. (Synchronic) and Angela MiMarco. Hogan is her husband and he has wisely included her in his previous shows and short films. A new trailer and poster have been released to mark the occasion of this release. Check out the trailer and a collection of stills down below.
Angela DiMarco (Mr. Bleachers, “Grimm”), Sanae Loutsis (The Black String) and horror staple Bill Oberst Jr (3 From Hell, Synchronic) star in The Parish, premiering on DVD and Digital March 16, 2021.A widow haunted by the gruesome death of her husband uproots her daughter and moves them to a peaceful rural town. Then the real nightmares begin when she and her daughter stumble upon a long-buried scandal. They team up with the town’s priest after encountering a creepy young boy, a hostile janitor and a blood thirsty nun who will stop at nothing to protect the deadly secrets of The Parish.Scripted by Todd Downing, The Parish stars Angela DiMarco, Sanae Loutsis, Ray Tagavilla, Bill Oberst Jr., Sara Coates, Gin Hammond, Amber Wolfe, Ryan Sanders, Lucas Oktay, and Jonathan Holbrook. David S.Hogan directs.
