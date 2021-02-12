SON: Official Trailer For Ivan Kavanagh's Horror Flick, Out on March 5th

Ivan Kavanagh's horror flick Son is coming to U.S. cinemas (wherever allowed), On Demand and Digital on March 5th. The release is being managed by RLJE Films and Shudder.

The official trailer was released back on Wednesday. No time like the present to share that with you. We should have jumped on it right away, looks good. See for yourself down below.

After a mysterious group of individuals breaks into Laura’s home and attempts to steal her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. Breaut soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasingly sporadic psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts to save him, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive but soon, she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son.

Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, and Luke David Blumm star.