MORTAL KOMBAT: Don't Miss The Kunai-Wielding, Blood-Freezing, Kick-Ass Restricted Trailer For The Live-Action Reboot!

The past twenty four hours have been some of the most explosive amid the fan fervor from Simon McQuoid's feature debut, Mortal Kombat.

More than thirty years since its birth in the 1990s, the fighting game franchise has managed to replenish its shelf life between game installments and hit-or-miss film and TV treatmemts that eventually led to the stalled development of a reboot that was announced back in 2011 following two webseries seasons from directors Kevin Tancharoen and Garrett Warren.

Alas, you can imagine the excitement dating back to 2015 with the hire of James Wan to produce a reboot, followed by McQuoid's hire a year later, and a buzzworthy cast making headlines with none other than Into The Badlands and Wu Assassins actor Lewis Tan now leading the charge. As of this week, it all comes down to the reactions now abound from the first official restricted trailer which cannot be embedded on any websites - imaginably due to the promise of the kind of R-rated and faithful treatment to the franchise the cast and crew have been boasting via social media since last year.

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

April 16 is the date when fans can check out the film in select theaters, IMAX screens, and safely at home on HBO Max for 31 days at no extra cost for subscribers. Click here for the trailer and get blown away!