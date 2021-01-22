I AM TOXIC (SOY TOXICO): Argentine PA Flick Coming to UK DVD This February

Love for genres like Maxploitation and Post Apocalyptic cinema resonates strongly within the LatAm filmmaking community. There are recent additions to the genre like Luciana Garazza's Scavenger, co-directed with Eric Fleitas, but one title I Am Toxic (Soy toxico) from Pablo Pare, has been waiting for its moment to reach out beyond the territory. That time is now.

Our friends at Danse Macabre picked up I Am Toxic and are going to release it on DVD in the UK through their new genre label Latin Extreme. It will be limited to just 1000 copies so fans of post apocalyptic cinema need to act fast.

Danse Macabre is pleased to announce the launch of its new genre label LATIN EXTREME with the UK and Ireland DVD release of Pablo Pares's award winning post apocalypse thriller I AM TOXIC on February 1st. The release will be limited to 1000 discs and aimed at genre fans, cineastes and collectors.

In a world destroyed by biological warfare a man wakes in a pile of decomposed bodies with no memory of his previous life. Taken prisoner by scavengers, he meets a young woman who helps him discover his true identity.

I AM TOXIC received its World premiere at the prestigious Rotterdam Film Festival before screenings at FrightFest in UK and Dublin Horrorthon in Ireland. In 2019 I AM TOXIC was nominated for the Melies Award for Best Latin American Fantasy Film with a special Blood Window presentation at Cannes Film Festival.

“A brutish, sweat soaked, filth-caked homage to Mad Max” – Movie Ramblings

Argentine director Pablo Pares's previous films include Plaga Zombie and Demonian:Soldier of the Underworld. Co-Writer and Co-Producer Daniel De La Vega is also known as director of Death Knows Your Name, Necrophobia 3D, White Coffin and Dead End, and producer Nestor Sanchez Sotelo, produced The Funeral Home which recently premiered at FrightFest. This team are at the centre of an extraordinary genre movement in Latin America which includes Alejandro Hidalgo's The House at the End of Time, Samuel Galli's Our Evil, Demian Ruggna's Terrified and Issa Lopez's Tigers Are Not Afraid. Inspired by this movement, UK film-maker and distributor Julian Richards has launched LATIN EXTREME to bring these films to a UK audience.

“A futuristic horror tale full of blood, dust and steel” - Nerdly

"It was frustrating to see these amazing films not getting distribution in the UK because of the foreign language / sub-titles issue. They are deemed too niche for mainstream distribution, so you won't find them in supermarkets, but with a limited 1000 disc release, we aim to attract the attention of genre fans, cineastes and collectors" said Richards. "Tartan Films had success in the 90's with their genre label Asia Extreme and were responsible for introducing iconic Korean directors Kim Ki-Duk and Chan Wook-Park to a UK audience, so I'm hoping I can do the same with Latin Extreme".

I AM TOXIC can be purchased on DVD from Amazon, HMV, Zavvi, Deff, Base and will also be available to stream and download from Sky Store, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.