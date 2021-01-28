HOST Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray of The Horror Hit

Host, the breakout horror sensation of the Summer from director Rob Savage is coming to DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday. RLJE Films, part of AMC Networks, is handling the physical release after picking up the rights from Shudder. We have two (2) Blu-rays to give away to lucky readers. Check out how down below.

HOST was shot remotely during quarantine and features groundbreaking scares, stunts, and surprises, all filmed by the actors in their own homes. The project was commissioned, written, produced and will be released in under three months. HOST is the feature directorial debut of Rob Savage who co-wrote the film with Gemma Hurley (Shoot for the Moon) and Jed Shepherd (Multiplex). The film stars Haley Bishop (Angel Has Fallen), Radina Drandova (“Pickled Eggs”), Jemma Moore (Wonder Woman), Caroline Ward (The IMAX Nutcracker), Emma Louise Webb (“The Crown”), and Edward Linard (Golden Years).

In HOST, six friends hire a medium to conduct a séance during lockdown for their weekly Zoom call. Jemma decides to pull a prank and makes up a story about a boy she knew in high school who hanged himself. By doing this, Jemma inadvertently invites a demonic presence to cross over. Soon the friends begin noticing strange occurrences in their homes as the evil spirit begins to make itself known, and they all realize this night may be their last.