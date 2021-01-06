Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Interviews Top 10 Lists All News Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
HELL WANTED: Exclusive Stills From Braxton Fannin's Debut, Indie Horror Flick
You going to want to keep the name Braxton Fannin and his horror flick Hell Wanted on your radars, folks. This one sounds like a lot of fun.
Fannin is wrapping up the final edit on his debut, indie flick and will start submitting it to film festivals shortly thereafter. We have been asked to premiere three stills from Hell Wanted with you today and we are happy to do so and help the young man out.
Before we do though, just a quick note about the synopsis that follows. When referring to 'demonic text' in the first sentance it does indeed mean a 'book'. A book is a thing made of lots of sheets of what is called paper, bound together. These sheets have many other things called words, or, text, printed on them. This 'demonic text' is not an electronic message you get on your phones from your ex at three in morning. We know, we know, you're thinking 'wow, did they have cell phones in 1980?'. We did, but we used them like actual phones and prepare yourselves, spoke to our friends with them.
Enough downspeak for now. Check out the exclusive stills below.
In 1980, seventeen-year-old Wallace made a blood oath with a demonic text and murdered his competitor in order to land a spot on his high school hockey team. After destroying his victim's body and the infernal book by fire, he went about his life... but forty years later, working as the high school's janitor, Wallace is about to come face-to-face with his tortured youth. Students have begun mysteriously disappearing from their after-school jobs and, with history prepped to repeat itself, this seemingly-mild mannered custodian is going to have to battle the demons from his past if he wants a fighting chance at saving the present.HELL WANTED is directed by Braxton Fannin, and written by Austin Phares and Braxton Fannin. It stars William Balzac, Maite Elias-Nava, Caitlin Dullahan-Bates, Connor Vasile, and Joseph Melendez; and is produced by Austin Phares.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.