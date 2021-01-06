HELL WANTED: Exclusive Stills From Braxton Fannin's Debut, Indie Horror Flick

You going to want to keep the name Braxton Fannin and his horror flick Hell Wanted on your radars, folks. This one sounds like a lot of fun.

Fannin is wrapping up the final edit on his debut, indie flick and will start submitting it to film festivals shortly thereafter. We have been asked to premiere three stills from Hell Wanted with you today and we are happy to do so and help the young man out.

Before we do though, just a quick note about the synopsis that follows. When referring to 'demonic text' in the first sentance it does indeed mean a 'book'. A book is a thing made of lots of sheets of what is called paper, bound together. These sheets have many other things called words, or, text, printed on them. This 'demonic text' is not an electronic message you get on your phones from your ex at three in morning. We know, we know, you're thinking 'wow, did they have cell phones in 1980?'. We did, but we used them like actual phones and prepare yourselves, spoke to our friends with them.

Enough downspeak for now. Check out the exclusive stills below.