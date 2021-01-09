Dustin Fergusonâ€™s thriller Rattlers 2 starring Mel Novak, Brinke Stevens & Dawna Lee Heising coming to DVD and VOD

Fantasia Coverage Indie News Indie Interviews Hollywood Videos Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works
Dustin Ferguson's thriller Rattlers 2 starring Mel Novak, Brinke Stevens & Dawna Lee Heising coming to DVD and VOD

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Prolific filmmaker Dustin Ferguson’s (Amityville Clownhouse) new thriller Rattlers 2, starring  genre stars Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre), Dawna Lee Heising (Bad President) and written by  Lee Turner, recently had its world television premiere on WGUD-TV’s extremely popular After Hours Cinema show hosted by noted film historian Lee Turner. This much anticipated film comes out on DVD Tuesday, January 12th & VOD Friday, January 15th from  SCS Entertainment.        

 
Synopsis : A bizarre series of fatal mutant rattlesnake attacks in the California desert re-opens an investigation that began 45 years ago.       

 

Julie Anne Prescott, Peter Stickles, D.T. Carney, Thom Michael Mulligan, Tatiana Larrea, and Shawn C. Phillips round out the cast to the sequel to the legendary cult classic Rattlers.   

VOD  link   https://socalcinemastudiosondemand5.vhx.tv/      

DVD link http://kunaki.com/msales.asp?PublisherId=155419&pp=1

 

