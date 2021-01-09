Dustin Fergusonâ€™s thriller Rattlers 2 starring Mel Novak, Brinke Stevens & Dawna Lee Heising coming to DVD and VOD
Prolific filmmaker Dustin Ferguson’s (Amityville Clownhouse) new thriller Rattlers 2, starring genre stars Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre), Dawna Lee Heising (Bad President) and written by Lee Turner, recently had its world television premiere on WGUD-TV’s extremely popular After Hours Cinema show hosted by noted film historian Lee Turner. This much anticipated film comes out on DVD Tuesday, January 12th & VOD Friday, January 15th from SCS Entertainment.
Julie Anne Prescott, Peter Stickles, D.T. Carney, Thom Michael Mulligan, Tatiana Larrea, and Shawn C. Phillips round out the cast to the sequel to the legendary cult classic Rattlers.
VOD link https://
DVD link http://kunaki.com/msales.