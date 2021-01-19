Fantasia Coverage Hollywood News International Features Fantasy Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works
DIGGING INTO DARKNESS Virtual Horror Film Discussion Series Horror Happens Host Jay Kay
Montclair Film and Jay Kay, host of the radio show Horror Happens, are bringing a new virtual horror film discussion series called Digging into Darkness. The series starts in February and will happen over five consecutive weeks.
Kay is no stranger to the horror community. Until this past year he was a pilgrim of the festival circuit, always headed off on a new adventure every other week it seemed. For his commitment to the craft few are as deserving as him to have a series like this.
You will find all the information you need in the press release below.
Montclair Film today announced a new, virtual horror filmdiscussion series entitled DIGGING INTO DARKNESS, hosted by instructor Jay Kay.Dive into the spine-tingling details of new and classic horror films with instructor Jay Kay in Montclair Film’s new, virtual film discussion series DIGGING INTO DARKNESS.Jay Kay is the award-winning host of the radio show Horror Happens and a staff writer at HorrorHound Magazine. Jay will moderate discussions with class participants on a different independent horror film each week.Guests and films include Producer Adrienne Biddle (THE BLACKCOAT’S DAUGHTER), Filmmaker Padraig Reynolds (DARK LIGHT), Filmmaker David Marmor (1BR), and Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein (FREAKS). A full line-up of films and conversation guests will be announced soon at http://montclairfilm.org.All films will be available via Netflix and should be watched in advance. Discussions start on February 21 and will run for 5 consecutive Sundays from 7pm -8pm. Register at montclairfilm.org/education.Note: R-rated films will be shown and participants under 17 will be required to show parental consent.Dates: 5 Sundays 2/21, 2/28, 3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 2021Time: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST / 4:00 to 5:00 PM PSTCost: $75.00 for all five sessionsModerator: Jay Kay, Staff Writer for HorrorHound Magazine and Host/Producer at Horror Happens Radio http://soundcloud.com/horror-happensrs)
