DIGGING INTO DARKNESS Virtual Horror Film Discussion Series Horror Happens Host Jay Kay

Montclair Film and Jay Kay, host of the radio show Horror Happens, are bringing a new virtual horror film discussion series called Digging into Darkness. The series starts in February and will happen over five consecutive weeks.

Kay is no stranger to the horror community. Until this past year he was a pilgrim of the festival circuit, always headed off on a new adventure every other week it seemed. For his commitment to the craft few are as deserving as him to have a series like this.

You will find all the information you need in the press release below.