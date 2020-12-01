PAINTBALL MASSACRE: Feast Yours Eyes on This Exclusive Clip
You know that old adage, "It's all fun and games until someone loses an eye". Well, it looks like Darren Berry takes it to heart in this exclusive clip from his indie horror flick Paintball Massacre. Check it out below.
Old school friends go on a paintball trip, miles away from civilization. Things go horribly wrong when they discover a cold-blooded masked killer is among them. Soon the paint is mixed with blood as they fight to survive their school reunion.
We have also included the trailer and a tasty collection of bloody images too. Written by Chris Regan, Paintball Massacre is being released by Uncork'd Entertainment on DVD and Digital December 15, 2020.
This December, get ready for a deadly family reunion!From Uncork’d Entertainment comes the most colorful carnage of 2020, Paintball Massacre on DVD and Digital December 15, 2020.Katy Brand, Lee Latchford-Evans, Robert Portal, Nicholas Vince, Ian Virgo, Cheryl Burniston, Lockhart Ogilvie, Natasha Killip, Joe Hallett, Nathan Clough, Ryan Winsley, Aoife Smyth, Tony Banham, Brendan Carr, and Paul Holbrook star in a film written by Chris Regan and directed by Darren Berry. Joe Hallett and Brendan Carr produced.With a soundtrack boasting names such as Andy Taylor and Skindred, Paintball Massacre aims for the head this December.
