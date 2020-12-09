KNUCKLEDUST Exclusive Clip: Camille Rowe Takes us to The Entrance to Hell

James Kermack’s feature film Knuckledust is out now wherever fine bruisers can be found. We have an exclusive clip to share with you this morning, in case you weren't there at hour zero tuned in and ready to rumble.

Police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world. Only one man is found left alive. The task force has to work out if he’s a mass murderer or the lone survivor?

The clip has all the staples of action cinema. It starts off with a beautiful woman, Camille Rowe as Miss Serena, striding into the fight club, looking all fine and elegant. Then the focus shifts to the ring where a lot of pummeling is happening. It all concludes with a bit of flying at the end, which is a nice touch. Makes it all worth checking out the full movie, don't it? It happens right at the beginning of the film, during the opening, so there's not much context other than setting up the scene here.

The action thriller stars Moe Dunford (Vikings), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Camille Rowe (Now is Everything), Phil Davis (Face), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Jaime Winstone (Tomb Raider), Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) and Sebastien Foucan (Casino Royale).