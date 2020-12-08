JOE BOB SAVES CHRISTMAS: Holiday Special to Feature Charity Auction

This Friday hearkens the arrival of Joe Bob Saves Christmas, the holiday special from the Shudder series, The Last Drive-In. Yesterday Joe Bob announced that there will be a charity auction running from the date of air until December 21st. Details about which charities and what unique memorabilia is up for auction will be revealed during the special.

Job Bob Saves Christmas will air at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Shudder TV here in Canada and down in the U.S. It will be available on demand on Shudder from the 13th.