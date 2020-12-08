Fantastic Fest Coverage Documentaries Hollywood Reviews Comedies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
JOE BOB SAVES CHRISTMAS: Holiday Special to Feature Charity Auction
This Friday hearkens the arrival of Joe Bob Saves Christmas, the holiday special from the Shudder series, The Last Drive-In. Yesterday Joe Bob announced that there will be a charity auction running from the date of air until December 21st. Details about which charities and what unique memorabilia is up for auction will be revealed during the special.
Job Bob Saves Christmas will air at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Shudder TV here in Canada and down in the U.S. It will be available on demand on Shudder from the 13th.
In the spirit of the holiday season, this Friday’s upcoming, new The Last Drive-In Special, Joe Bob Saves Christmas, will feature unique memorabilia items available via online charity auction, Joe Bob Briggs announced today in a video posted to his social media accounts. The details of the items, charities and auction will be revealed during the special, which features a double bill of holiday horrors. Joe Bob Saves Christmas premieres Friday, December 11, at 9pm ET/6pm PT exclusively on the Shudder TV feed in the U.S. and Canada and will be available on demand on Shudder, including via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Sunday, December 13. The auction is expected to run until December 21.On The Last Drive-In series and specials, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents eclectic horror movie double features, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for a 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. Due to overwhelming popular demand, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a series and holiday specials in 2019 and 2020, with each episode and special premiere trending in the top ten in the US on Twitter. A third season has been announced for 2021.
