Blood Window 2020: Our Toughts on The LAB Projects

SPOTLIGHT ON INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS

First off from the international spotlight is Blue As Your Blood from Germany. Director Ivan Ainz-Pardo and producer Till Schmerbeck propose a tale where an investigative journalist and her team break into a luxurious home which they suspect contains information about the trade of illegal medicine. They do find a mysterious drug on the premises but also that they’re locked inside. Worse, when the owners of the home return they discover there is something more hideous and far more dangerous than illegal medicine in the house now.

This horror flick plays on a well worn conspiracy theory, think endless hours worth of Discovery Channel level conspiracy theories. We don’t want to give it away but it could be great. Really great.

What we would have liked to have known after watching the pitch video is how they would do the effects. Would they go practical and in camera or in post and digital? The proposed budget for Blue As Your Blood is mighty high, but so do most European projects that come to international markets. They have a small amount in place and came to the market looking for potential partners.

Next up was Stargazer from Luxembourg. To be directed by Christian Neuman and produced by Helene Walland, it is a story of an actress Fey Vilar who struggles with guilt she feels about the death of her son. Interestingly it is what drives her to be a better actress. However, she receives a mysterious offer to star in a supernatural play called Stargazer which promises to reunite her with her dead son.

The theme of guilt seems to be a constant with Neuman, it being a key theme to his first film, last year’s Skin Walker Udo Kier. Unfortunately we were experiencing sound issues and Neuman’s vocals were subbed out. Again, the proposed budget is high but neighboring Belgium does have an excellent film fund program, out of Wallonia we believe, that loves giving money to genre projects. They have no funds in place and came to the market looking for co-producers, sales and festival connections.

The first project from Spain was La mala madre (The Bad Mother) from writer director Alicia Albares. The story is about reluctant motherhood and the pressure women feel to bear children by society. It centers around a journalist named Victoria who succumbs to pressure to have a child. She still doesn’t like being a mother and writes a book about it called La mala madre and it becomes both a best seller and controversial. As the story continues Victoria wakes up in a cabin in the woods with a broken arm and amnesia. She doesn’t know how she got there and soon starts seeing haunting visions of a woman in the hallway. This is just the beginning.

Albares’ story is anecdotal in that she has often faced pressure to have children from those close to her. So she explores this idea further, of reluctant motherhood, of expectations placed on women by society, and places it in a horror film. She also plans to switch up genres in La mala madre, starting as something then changing it up on her audience. She also wants to reverse gender roles in her film as well. Bravo to that we say.

The planned budget is on par with most projects coming from Europe. The production would be mostly in a single location with a small cast of five characters. They went to LAB looking for co-pro opportunities with Latin American production houses. They have about a fifth of their budget in place.

The second project from Spain was Dark My Light by Neal Dhand. He’s got a very interesting idea around a severed foot, something that has shown in real life of the shores over in Western Canada when too many severed feet were washing up along the Pacific Coastline. A mid-age detective, Mitchell, and his partner, Dreyfus, find the foot on the beach of their small coastal town and that launches them on the trail of a murderer. Events take a personal turn into the unexpected when Mitchell discovers who the foot belongs to.

It’s very interesting to us because we’ve seen real life events unfold over the years here in Canada. It’s also interesting because the hook is who that foot belongs to. Also of interest to us is the film’s producer. Sergio Uguet de Resayre has produced some of our favorite films over the years, Crumbs and Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway. So there is instant credibility there as we like those films very much. He must also see something in Dhand’s project that he wants to get involved in.

Of all of the projects in the international spotlight program the proposed budget for this film is the most modest and likely most attainable. They already have a quarter of the financing in place and came to the market looking for any collaborations that will help make this film a reality. I think it has the potential to be a real mind bender.

And finally we have Virtual: The Hologames, or, as I think they should call it, this is what you want to watch if you thought Ready Player One was a bit soft. This would be the creation of director and producer Daniel Hernandez Torrado who is hoping to expand on ideas first born in a short film he did back in 2013 called Pixel Theory.

The story goes that the main character Junoh lives in one of the poorest systems hanging out in virtual arcades. He’s put into a deadly competition called the Extreme Hologames where he will try to avenge his brother’s death, save the day and get the girl. From the pitch it looks like Torrado is pulling all the best elements from films like Ready Player One and Alita: Battle Angel and attempting to add some grit to it. More power to him. However...

Of all the projects in this year’s LAB Daniel is shooting for the stars with the highest planned budget of the bunch. Like, wow that’s a lot of money for a genre market, big. Sure, films like Ready Player One and Alita: Battle Angel were made for so much more. So much. But one cannot help but wonder if any small production company has the capital to even consider the risk of this not selling every single territory on the planet, then anywhere else. Even with the capital in a non-Covid year, this is a lot for anyone from the bedrock of genre film to consider investing in a balls out version of the two previously mentioned films. We just don’t know if there was enough in the pitch that made us say, yes, we need to see this movie right away.