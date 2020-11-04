Romanian Film Festival Seattle brings the best of Romanian culture right to you
The American Romanian Cultural Society (ARCS) is excited to announce the full lineup for the 7th Edition of The Romanian Film Festival Seattle, screening virtually via Northwest Film Forum with two weekends of programming: November 13-15 & November 20-21. This year’s lineup features films that tie into the theme of "resilience" and coming together to enact change—politically and personally—within ourselves and the world.
The 7th edition of the Romanian Film Festival, entitled "One Eye Laughing, One Eye Crying: RESILIENT TOGETHER," will be like no other. The festival will grow into a new creative format, responding to the vital need for our community to stay connected. The American Romanian Cultural Society Seattle invites you to watch inspiring stories of resilience and solidarity, from the comfort of your homes, to imagine the world after the pandemic, and explore new possibilities for social change. In addition to streaming films, there will be virtual opportunities to interact with local, national and international special guests.
All films included in the festival will stream on Northwest Film Forum's Eventive platform, and are available to watch from anywhere in the US. Viewers can purchase the film and watch it when it is most convenient for them (during the festival). Ticket holders will have between 2-5 days to finish watching the film after purchase. Few restrictions may apply to certain films; you will find specific instructions on the Eventive page for each screening.
The majority of films will feature a filmmaker Q&A; while the films themselves will be available to watch at any time during the festival, Q&As will go live at specific times scheduled throughout fest week. These times are announced on each individual listing. After a Q&A is live, it will be automatically added to the film program for the remainder of the festival.
The first night of the festival kicks off with the West Premiere of Cristi Puiu’s most recent film Malmkrog, a three-in-one project: an adaptation of Vladimir Solovyov’s Three Conversations, a period drama beautifully recreating the turn of the twentieth century, and a philosophical symposium. Winner of the Encounters Award for the Best Director at Berlin Film Festival, Cristi Puiu declared that his film is “prophetic.” A discussion about Puiu's craft and latest work with special guest Monica Filimon, author of "Cristi Puiu: Ineffable Experiences of the Profane World," will follow.
Other highlights include the US Premiere of Uppercase Print/Tipografic Majuscul by Radu Jude - a fact-based docudrama “commemorating a brave teenage rebel crushed for speaking out against the former Communist regime” (Hollywood Reporter), followed by a panel discussion; the US Premiere of Otto the Barbarian by Ruxandra Ghițescu, a sincere and psychologically accurate examination of a teenager’s feelings ranging from grief and sadness to love and happiness; and Alexandru Nanau's Collective, which follows the actions and activism of a community in Bucharest in 2015 after a tragic fire in a club killed 27 people on one night and many more in the following weeks. There will be Q&As with both Ghițescu and Nanau following the livestreams of their films.
Additional special guests include actress Alina Șerban, who stars in Gipsy Queen and will also present her short film Letter of Forgiveness, Dragoș Turea, director of The Soviet Garden; Radu Ciorniciuc, director of Acasă, My Home; and Andrei Zinca, director of So, What is Freedom?
See the full schedule below. Tickets are on sale now.
