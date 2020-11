Romanian Film Festival Seattle brings the best of Romanian culture right to you

7th Edition of The Romanian Film Festival Seattle

, screening virtually via Northwest Film Forum with two weekends of programming: November 13-15 & November 20-21. This year’s lineup features films that tie into the theme of "resilience" and coming together to enact change—politically and personally—within ourselves and the world." will be like no other. The festival will grow into a new creative format, responding to the vital need for our community to stay connected. The American Romanian Cultural Society Seattle invites you to watch inspiring stories of resilience and solidarity, from the comfort of your homes, to imagine the world after the pandemic, and explore new possibilities for social change. In addition to streaming films, there will be virtual opportunities to interact with local, national and international special guests.. Viewers can purchase the film and watch it when it is most convenient for them (during the festival). Ticket holders will have between 2-5 days to finish watching the film after purchase. Few restrictions may apply to certain films; you will find specific instructions on the Eventive page for each screening.; while the films themselves will be available to watch at any time during the festival, Q&As will go live at specific times scheduled throughout fest week. These times are announced on each individual listing. After a Q&A is live, it will be automatically added to the film program for the remainder of the festival.a three-in-one project: an adaptation of Vladimir Solovyov’s Three Conversations, a period drama beautifully recreating the turn of the twentieth century, and a philosophical symposium. Winner of the Encounters Award for the Best Director at Berlin Film Festival, Cristi Puiu declared that his film is “prophetic.” A discussion about Puiu's craft and latest work with special guest Monica Filimon, author of "Cristi Puiu: Ineffable Experiences of the Profane World," will follow.by Radu Jude - a fact-based docudrama “commemorating a brave teenage rebel crushed for speaking out against the former Communist regime” (Hollywood Reporter), followed by a panel discussion;by Ruxandra Ghițescu, a sincere and psychologically accurate examination of a teenager’s feelings ranging from grief and sadness to love and happiness;, which follows the actions and activism of a community in Bucharest in 2015 after a tragic fire in a club killed 27 people on one night and many more in the following weeks. There will be Q&As with both Ghițescu and Nanau following the livestreams of their films., who stars in Gipsy Queen and will also present her short film Letter of Forgiveness,, director of The Soviet Garden;, director of Acasă, My Home; and, director of So, What is Freedom?