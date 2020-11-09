OUT IN THE RING Trailer: LGBTQ+ Wrestling Documentary Nears Completion

The first trailer for the LGBTQ+ wrestling documentary Out in The Ring officially launched online prior to the weekend. It was produced by a friend to many of us here in the Canadian chapter of Screen Anarchy, Ry Levey.

While a documentary on wrestling would normally not fall within the lines of our mandate here at Screen Anarchy as I said, Ry is a friend of ours, and his angle is of particular importance not only to him but to many wrestling fans out there.

Levey has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to put the final pieces in place and bring his project to completion before it starts its festival run, fingers crossed, in May 2021.