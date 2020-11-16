LAST THREE DAYS: Watch This Stunts And Action Featurette For The Sci-fi Thriller

We're going to play our 'better late than never' card here. Brian Ulrich's feature film debut Last Three Days opened on Friday, released by Gravitas Features.

Jack is a police officer with a marriage on the rocks working undercover to take down a Japanese crime syndicate. One night things go south and he wakes up to discover he’s missing his partner, his wife, and the last three days of his life.

In case you have not checked it out yet we have a stunts and action featurette to share with you this morning. We don't do too many of these but featurettes occasionally do a better job sharing a sense of what kind and how much action will be in a film than any clip could.

Check it, and the trailer, down below.