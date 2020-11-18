HUNTER HUNTER Trailer: You Wanna Snag a Wolf?

IFC Midnight is bringing Shawn Linden's Hunter Hunter to select cinemas and on digiital and On Demand on December 18th. A trailer was released earlier today. Check it out below.

HUNTER HUNTER follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Hunter Hunter was written and directed by Shawn Linden. It stars Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan and Summer Howell.