hoichoi's October releases

On Season 4 announcement hoichoi promised twenty-five upcoming series which is going to be released on the platform by end of 2021. On October hoichoi released three original series, two of them was the continuation of their previous seasons – Eken Babu Season 4 & Bonyo Premer Golpo 2 and one brand new series - Damayanti. Here is all you need to know about these three web series:

Eken Babu Season 4 : With iconic character of Eken Babu with slight pinch of Comedy, Eken Babu never fails to entertain his fans. In this time also Eken Babu proved who is the actual Bengali babu in the detective world. The series features Anirban Chakrabarti, Anuradha Mukherjee, Kaushik Chatterjee, Kaushiki Guha in the lead roles.

Bonyo Premer Golpo 2: After completing the first season, hoichoi brings the season 2 of Bonyo Premer Golpo on 9th October 2020. This time the series features Tanushree Chakrabarty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Adrija Roy, Benny Basu, Chandni Saha, Ena Saha in the lead roles. With thrill and suspense, the tale runs on the track of an unpredictable journey.