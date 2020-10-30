It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like... Morbido!?!

Nothing irks a horror fan more than seeing the Yueltide season's slinking takeover of store shelves even before Halloween has come and gone. You will forgive us for bringing up something Christmas related this soon, but we do so with good reason.

Usually around this time of year we would be deep into the heart of CDMX ready to celebrate another Morbido film festival, as our social media feeds draw up memories of festivals' past. Because of the health crisis we already knew that this wasn't going to happen in the traditional way but the festival would adapt to the current surroundings and still host an event in some form and fashion.

As Halloween and Dia del los Muertos drew near (the traditional dates for Morbido) we hadn't heard 'boo' from our friends so we began to wonder what was going on. Turns out they've been working at the alternative and for this year the festival will take on a hybrid version, with online, physical and drive-in screenings, in December.

Yes. Morbido will move this year towards a Christmas-time date and to honor the horrorday tradition this year's poster features an amazing rendition of everyone's favorite character of folklore, Krampus. I mean, wow. Looks like it was pulled right from the cover of a Scandinavian children's book that parents bring out once and a while to remind their offspring to behave.

Morbido alumni Joe Dante will help celebrate the horrorday season with a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Gremlins 2. The filmography of Spanish cult director Alex de la Iglesia will be highlighted this year. One more alumni Gigi Saul Guerrero will present the LatAm premiere her new short film Misstress of Bones and a retrospective of other Luchagore short films.

The press release follows and in the gallery below we have included a couple images of mi padre del terror, Morbido festival director Pablo Guisa, in full yueltide regalia. Just look at him! Magnificant!