Grimmfest 2020: UK Genre Fest Announces 'Reaper' Award Winners

Grimmfest in Manchester, UK, has wrapped up its online version last week. Opting to go online in wake of the global health crisis the festival was able to reach a wider audience than ever, hosting their festival on the Eventive platform. And like others who moved online the festival was also able to host not only screenings but virtual Q&A's and special events, proving where

there is a will, there is a way.

José Luis Montesinos' Ropes and John Stevenson's Rent-A-Pal took home a couple Reapers and the rest of the awards were spread out evenly among the lineup.

The complete list of all the winners is below in the press release.