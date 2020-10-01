FRANK & ZED Trailer: The Puppet Horror Feature Film is Finally Here!

You may recall we wrote about a crowdfunding campaign for a very unique horror film project. We invited everyone to chip in and support something rarely seen, a puppet horror flick with emphasis on the horror.

That project is called Frank & Zed, the first full length full classic puppet style film in thirty years. The film is finally ready, almost three years after the crowdfunding campaign was launched and we are pleased to see that it will have its world premier during the Nightstream Film Festival next weekend.

The trailer dropped like a lopped off woven, felt limb today and you can see it below. It is something truly awesome. We cannot wait to see it next weekend!