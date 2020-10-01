Montreal Nouveau Coverage Fantasy Movies Movie Posters Superhero Movies Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
FRANK & ZED Trailer: The Puppet Horror Feature Film is Finally Here!
You may recall we wrote about a crowdfunding campaign for a very unique horror film project. We invited everyone to chip in and support something rarely seen, a puppet horror flick with emphasis on the horror.
That project is called Frank & Zed, the first full length full classic puppet style film in thirty years. The film is finally ready, almost three years after the crowdfunding campaign was launched and we are pleased to see that it will have its world premier during the Nightstream Film Festival next weekend.
The trailer dropped like a lopped off woven, felt limb today and you can see it below. It is something truly awesome. We cannot wait to see it next weekend!
Long ago, a foul wizard was cut down by cursed weapons of tremendous power, leaving behind two servants, Frank and Zed.For centuries, the two monsters have survived by working together: Frank hunts for squirrels to feed Zed, and Zed hooks Frank up to a lightning rod to charge. But just as their decrepit bodies crumble beyond repair, a new threat arises in the nearby village.In a dark grab for power, the Lord Regent of the village deliberately triggers the curse by sending innocent civilians into the woods. Frank mistakes the wayward villagers for threats, cutting them down and serving their brains to Zed. This awakens a thirst for human flesh in Zed and stirs memories of his tragic past in Frank. In the ensuing chaos, their friendship is torn asunder.Convinced that killing the monsters is the only way to save themselves, the villagers dig up the cursed weapons and storm the castle. Now, Frank and Zed must come together if they are to survive The Orgy of Blood.Filmed over the course of six years, Frank and Zed is one of only a handful of films made entirely with hand puppets. Featuring stunningly detailed handmade props and creatures and packed with old-school practical effects (from detailed cloud tank shots to fiendishly complex puppet disembowelments), FRANK & ZED is a loving, blood-soaked homage to classic monster movies, delivering a story that’s outrageously fun, funny, and surprisingly tender.
