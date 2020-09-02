The Image of the Decade: 1900

In this series, we're going to showcase the most iconic image from each decade in Film. For the 1900s, we chose this iconic image from A Trip to the Moon.

Released in 1902, Georges Méliès' action adventure film defined the genre and set the bar for cinematic innovation. Loosely based on Jules Verne's 1865 novel, the film follows a group of Earthlings who travel to the moon (in the capsule that lands in the moon's eye, seen here) and encounter a group of aliens native to our celestial satellite. The film had a whimsy that makes it fun to watch to this day, and has been both parodied and had homage paid to it in every decade that has follow since.

It is by no means a stretch of the imagination to declare that A Trip to the Moon is one of the most influential and referenced films of all time.