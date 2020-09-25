Shudder in October: CREEPSHOW Gets Animated, Vincent Price Times Five, And Horror, Horror, Horror!
As October looms just a reminder that the second half of Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween is about to kick into full gear. The more dedicated of us have been giving it the old college try and doing our best to bring in that Halloween spirit since the beginning of September.
With the second season of Creepshow currently in production to keep us content in the meantime there is an animated special coming out on October 26th. Keifer Sutherland and Joey King have leant their voice talents for the project.
Joe Bob Briggs has his own Halloween special on October 23rd, Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway and we will do our best to make sure it trends on Twitter as we have during the regular seasons.
Recent acquistions to the programming Scare Me, May the Devil Take You Too, The Cleaning Hour, The Mortuary Collection and 32 Malasana Street all scream this month.
And this month there will be five classic horror flicks starring the legendary Vincent Price.
Everything and anything is posted in the gallery below. Enjoy the second half of Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween.
KIEFER SUTHERLAND AND JOEY KING STAR IN THE CREEPSHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, BASED ON STORIES BY STEPHEN KING AND JOE HILL
The Fully Animated Special, Directed by Greg Nicotero, Premieres Just In Time for Halloween on October 26, Exclusively on Shudder
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as the voice cast for The Creepshow Halloween Special, premiering October 26. The animated special will feature two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.
“Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Sutherland as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.
“Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars King as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.
“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero.
“Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager.
The Creepshow Halloween Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Dave Newberg and Isaac Krauss are Executive Producers for Octopie; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.