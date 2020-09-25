Shudder in October: CREEPSHOW Gets Animated, Vincent Price Times Five, And Horror, Horror, Horror!

As October looms just a reminder that the second half of Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween is about to kick into full gear. The more dedicated of us have been giving it the old college try and doing our best to bring in that Halloween spirit since the beginning of September.

With the second season of Creepshow currently in production to keep us content in the meantime there is an animated special coming out on October 26th. Keifer Sutherland and Joey King have leant their voice talents for the project.

Joe Bob Briggs has his own Halloween special on October 23rd, Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway and we will do our best to make sure it trends on Twitter as we have during the regular seasons.

Recent acquistions to the programming Scare Me, May the Devil Take You Too, The Cleaning Hour, The Mortuary Collection and 32 Malasana Street all scream this month.

And this month there will be five classic horror flicks starring the legendary Vincent Price.

Everything and anything is posted in the gallery below. Enjoy the second half of Shudder's 61 Days of Halloween.