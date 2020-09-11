Exclusive Trailer Premiere: CHOP CHOP Hits VOD This October 20th

The spooky season is upon us, and while many of the bigger horror films have decided to postpone theatrical releases in the wake of an uncertain future, VOD horror is alive and well. The latest film to toss its ring in the hat is Chop Chop, a classic slasher from first time feature producer/director, Rony Patel. Teamed up with writer Andrew Ericksen (Toxicity), Patel's debut looks like a very dark throwback to the mean spirited hack 'n slash films of old.

While the writer and director may not have a ton of credits at the moment, their production company, Kamikaze Dogfight, has a pretty solid track record of bringing new talent onto the scene. Co-founded by genre vet Andrew Van Den Houten (The Offspring, The Woman, The Ranger), Kamikaze Dogfight has partnered with Gravitas Ventures to get Chop Chop to VOD audiences this October 20th through iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and most of your other choice VOD services. Check out the synopsis and trailer below to get a taste of what Patel and team have cooked up.

An innocent night between a young couple takes a bizarre turn when a psychotic serial killer comes knocking at the door. As the couple starts to fend for their lives, we soon learn there might be more to the lovers than meets the eye. A long fight for survival leads them into a series of unsettling encounters within the criminal underworld.

And a few more details and testimonials from Van den Houten and Gravitas Ventures' Nick Royak: