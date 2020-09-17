Nightstream 2020: Advance Look at Trailer For Genre Collective's Online Event in October

In August it was announced that our friends from the Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights film festivals would be combining their powers for good. This collection of U.S. Genre Film Festivals announced a collective virtual event, calling it Nightstream, a virtual film festival to run from Oct. 8-11.

Today the festival will release the trailer for the event. It was directed by Kevin Fermini director of a new film called Death Walks on Nitrate, the music by Dream Division. This new trailer is going to be officially dropped in half an hour by the collective but we have been granted a 30 minute window to share it with you early.

Cause that's how we roll.

Nightstream will be announcing the lineup for this special event next week.