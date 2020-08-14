NIGHTSTREAM 2020: Genre Festival Collective Announces Virtual Event in October

If we have learned anything from this year is that (1) the show must go on, (1b) eventually, and (2) flexibility is a must. Of course the time to survey the festival landscape and see what has happened over the first half has given festivals that run later in the year time to consider if and how they run their programs.

Our friends at Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, Overlook, and Popcorn Frights are combining their powers for good and are creating an online event called Nightstream. Nightstream will be an online, virtual festival running for U.S. audiences this October from the 8th through the 11th.

This initiative also reminds us that not only do festivals that have had to cancel their events lose out, but also the communities that look forward to having audiences come to town for a few days and invest in the local community.

Proceeds from the event will be shared with all participating filmmakers and artists, and donations will be made on behalf of each associated festival to charitable causes and local businesses in their home cities.