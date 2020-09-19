Blood Window 2020: Final Call For BW Screenings Section
One week from this coming Monday is the deadline for the BW Screenings section in the Blood Window Program at Ventana Sur in Beunos Aires, Argentina.
The section is for films near completion, that are in post, works in progress, or, are looking for a market premiere. This was where we caught early versions of films like Matar al dragon and Diablo Rojo PTY in 2018, films that premiered the following year on the circuit.
The confirmed awards so far include post-production service, colour correction and film completion, plus help from a VFX supervisor. You will find registration information here. The deadline is September 28th.
The deadline for submissions to Blood Window LAB, the pitch sessions, has passed and we are pleased to see that they got a whopping 204 submissions this year. The official selection to participate in project pitches will be announced closer to the market in December.
Though we will not be able to participate in Blood Window in person this year Screen Anarchy is working towards taking part in the market virtually. You have been warned. Honest assessments are coming!
LAST DAYS TO SUBMIT YOUR FILM TO BLOOD WINDOW SCREENINGSWork in Progress & Market PremiereSubmissions are open for the BW SCREENINGS section, which focus is on exclusive screenings for Industry, of films in post-production (Work in Progress) and finalized that seek to have their market premiere. The section is curated by José Luis Rebordinos - General Director of the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Also, the films participate for prizes in post-production services.This are some of the confirmed awardsCHEMISTRY AwardPost-production service for a film in the Work in Progress section.SOFÍA FILMS AwardColor correction and film completion, plus a VFX supervisor to accompany the project.Registration form CLICK HERERegistration deadline September 28thIn addition, this year we received 204 projects for the Blood Window LAB. We wanted to thank and congratulate all of our fantastic community that trust in us, every year! The projects are already being evaluated by a team of experts.Blood Window Program at Ventana SurBlood Window specializes in fantasy genre cinema and includes a wide variety of activities such as film screenings, networking events and pitch sessions for projects that are seeking funding.The main objective is to promote Iberoamerican talented filmmakers in the international film festivals and markets, exploring their potential with the support of professionals specialized in the horror and fantasy genre.Blood Window brings together the novelties of genre cinema in Latin America, a sector that has been growing annually in markets around the world and allows through its initiatives to forge strategic alliances both at the regional level and between Asia, Europe and Latin America.Sangre Latina: These are some of our Iberoamerican genre talents that were part of Blood Window previous editions.ATERRADOS / TERRIFIED (2017) / Dir. Demian Rugna / ARGENTINAFantasia Audience Award (2018)Official Selection – Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of CataloniaMUERE MONSTRUO MUERE / MURDER ME MONSTER (2018)/ Dir. Alejandro Fadel / ARGENTINAOfficial Selection – Un certain regard – Festival de Cannes (2018)Official Selection – Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia (2018).AS BOAS MANEIRAS / THE GOOD MANNERS (2017) /Dir. Juliana Rojas & Marco Dutra / BRAZILSpecial Jury Prize – Locarno International Film Festival (2017)Special Mention, Jury Special Mention – Biarritz International Festival of Latin American Cinema (2017)Special Mention – Fantastic Fest Austin, USA (2017)LOS PARECIDOS / THE SIMILARS (2015) / Dir. Isaac Ezban / MEXICOOfficial Selection – Fantastic Fest Austin, USA (2017)DOGMAN(2018) Dir. Tamae Garateguy / ARGENTINA.Creative excellence award Macao, Industry Hub.SANGRE VURDALAK (2020) Dir. Santiago Fernández Calvete / ARGENTINANAFF/BIFAN Mocha chai award (2019).
