Blood Window 2020: Final Call For BW Screenings Section

One week from this coming Monday is the deadline for the BW Screenings section in the Blood Window Program at Ventana Sur in Beunos Aires, Argentina.

The section is for films near completion, that are in post, works in progress, or, are looking for a market premiere. This was where we caught early versions of films like Matar al dragon and Diablo Rojo PTY in 2018, films that premiered the following year on the circuit.

The confirmed awards so far include post-production service, colour correction and film completion, plus help from a VFX supervisor. You will find registration information here . The deadline is September 28th.

The deadline for submissions to Blood Window LAB, the pitch sessions, has passed and we are pleased to see that they got a whopping 204 submissions this year. The official selection to participate in project pitches will be announced closer to the market in December.

Though we will not be able to participate in Blood Window in person this year Screen Anarchy is working towards taking part in the market virtually. You have been warned. Honest assessments are coming!