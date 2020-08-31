Fantasia Coverage International Videos Manga Indie News Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE DOORMAN Trailer: Ruby Rose Will Take Jean Reno to Hell, If Needed

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
In a premise that reminds me (favorably) of Under Siege, Ruby Rose stars in The Doorman as an ex-Marine who has returned to the U.S. and takes a job as a doorman at a posh hotel. Perhaps suffering from PTSD, she is looking for a little peace and quiet, which she doesn't find in a weekend from hell when "a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno)" descend upon the high-rise building, little suspecting that the new doorman is ready to unleash her own kind of hell upon them. Check out the snappy trailer below. Kitamura Ryûhei (Downrange, Versus), which means bad things will be happening to bad things. And things will explode, and weapons will most definitely be fired, early and often. The Doorman will be premiering exclusively On Demand and Digital October 9, and on Blu-ray and DVD October 13 from Lionsgate.
Jean RenoRuby RoseRyûhei KitamuraUS

