Gravitas Ventures Acquires Van Ditthavong’s Crime Thriller ‘All Roads to Pearla’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Van Ditthavong’s feature directorial debut ALL ROADS TO PEARLA (formerly known as SLEEPING IN PLASTIC), which had its world premiere at the 2019 Austin Film Festival. The crime thriller stars Alex MacNicoll (VICE, THE SOCIETY), Addison Timlin (LIKE ME, LITTLE SISTER), Corin Nemec (MARRIAGE OF LIES), Nick Chinlund (TRAINING DAY) and Dash Mihok (SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK, RAY DONOVAN).

The film is produced by Derek D. Brown, Red Sanders of Red Entertainment and Van Ditthavong of goPOP FILMS. It will be released in select theaters and available on demand September 25.

ALL ROADS TO PEARLA is a dark coming-of-age tale set in a small Texas town about a high school wrestler who gets entangled with a beautiful drifter and her psychopathic lover. Lives intertwine and spiral violently out of control when he becomes her escort driver and risks everything to save her.

“At its core the film is about Love and Pain and the consequences of our actions. To be able to partner with Gravitas and share ALL ROADS TO PEARLA with a wide audience is truly amazing. We are beyond thrilled and thankful for it all,” said Ditthavong.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Gravitas’ Brendan Gallagher and Igor Princ of Princ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Ditthavong is managed by Zero Gravity Management.

To view the trailer please visit allroadstopearla.com.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Armstrong, directed by David Fairhead; Above the Shadows staring Olivia Thirlby, Megan Fox and Jim Gaffigan; The River and the Wall, directed by Ben Masters; Score: A Film Music Documentary; California Typewriter; Legion of Brothers; Katie Holmes’ feature directorial debut; All We Had, Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass; and Being Evel from Academy Award winning director Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville.

About goPOP FILMS:

goPOP FILMS is a creative content studio and production company based in Los Angeles, CA specializing in the development and production of films with relentless vision. It was founded by writer/director/producer Van Ditthavong and also represents some of the most exciting commercial directors working today.

About Red Entertainment

Red Entertainment is a full-service film and production company that has produced many award-winning films including SXSW Film Festival award winner "A Bad Idea Gone Wrong" and Tribeca Film Festival award winner "One Percent More Humid".