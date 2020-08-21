Fantasia 2020: THE PAPER TIGERS Exclusive Clip Finds Danny in The Deep End

Tran Quoc Bao is preparing to make a big splash with his debut feature film, the martial arts comedy flick The Paper Tigers. While we work on our review of this flick we have the pleasure of sharing an exclusive clip with you today.

Three childhood Kung Fu prodigies have grown into washed-up, middle-aged men – now one kick away from pulling their hamstrings. But when their master is murdered, they must juggle their dead-end jobs, dad duties, and overcome old grudges to avenge his death.

In this clip our heroes - Danny, Hing and Jim - have been challenged by a trio of punk martial artists to a duel for reasons I will leave for you to discover when you see the film for yourself. This is very early goings in the movie but it gives you a perfect sense of the comedic elements and the quality of the martial arts action in this film.

The world premiere of The Paper Tigers is on Sunday, Aug 30th with an encore screening on Tuesday, Sep 1st.