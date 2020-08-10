Fantasia 2020: Poster Premiere For Chino Moya's Debut UNDERGODS

Chino Moya's Undergods will have its World Premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival this month. We are very pleased to have been asked to premiere this smashing new poster for Chino Moya's upcoming debut film.

An aesthetically astonishing, otherworldly journey through a Europe in decline.... UNDERGODS is a collection of darkly humorous fantasy tales about failed societies and doomed fortune. Two corpse collectors roam the desolate streets of an unknown city chatting humorously about their dreams in which a series of men see their worlds fall apart through a visit from an unexpected stranger. Set to an original, synth score featuring ‘80s electronica, UNDERGODS journeys through disparate eras and realities fusing failed 20th Century utopias and 21st Century Ikea nightmares in an unsettlingly entertaining debut from director Chino Moya.

This poster is definitively European in style and design - think back to all those former Eastern-bloc movie posters that seemingly had nothing to do with the actual movie - it concerns itself with conveying mood and tone rather than selling a list of actors who star in it (which are many, and very good by the way). it also keeps with the promise from the festival that Undergods will be a visual feast. We cannot wait.