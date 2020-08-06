MIFF Coverage Musicals All Videos All Features International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2020 Final Wave: Fest Closes With THE LEGEND OF BARON TO'A, John Carpenter to Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
In 1991 American Siren Vanessa Williams sang a song that would capture our hearts and now our friends at the Fantasia Film Festival have embodied those lyrics with the announcement of their final wave of films, "You go and save the best for last". 
 
And with that small dollop of poutine churds and 90s music trivia out of the way let's refocus our attention to what really matters. 
 
Despite the global circumstances Fantasia has extended it's finest middle finger to the predicament and will host a virtual edition with a whopping 100 feature length films. This third wave has an incredible number of exciting titles in it. The Kiwi action-comedy The Legend of Baron To'a is all set to close the festival at the end of the month. We'll get to see Johnnie To's latest film Chasing Dream, dubbed a 'mixed-martial-arts drama and high-stakes musical comedy' . We're very excited that Mexican filmmaker Jorge Michel Grau has a new film, Perdida. We also get to see another martial arts flick, The Paper Tigers, from writer/director Bao Tran. 
 
Then there is the masterclass and presentation of the lifetime achievement award to multi-hyphente John Carpenter. The festival will explore his career as a filmmaker and musician and have a listen at his latest single. 
 
The festival will also pay tribute to Brazilian filmmaker and horror icon José Mojica Marins. Fantasia will present three of the Marins' works At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964), The Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968) and The End of Man (1971). There will also be a live talk with Brazilian filmmaker Dennison Ramalho (Ninjas, The Nightshifter), co-screenwriter of Mojica’s 2008 Coffin Joe film, Embodiment of Evil
 
While we may lament that we cannot share all of these films with our extended family outside of Canada go all the way to the end of the gallery to see the amazing lineup of panels and special events that will not be geo-locked, that everyone around the World can participate in. Guests include Simon Barrett, Mike Flanagan, Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, John McNaughton, Jovanka Vuckovic, Mick Garris, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Lee Paula Springer and Chris Bavota (directors, Dead Dicks), and Graham Skipper. That's a solid mix of genre icons and new voices. 
 
The gallery is massive, but well worth the time to scroll through it and see what else Fantasia has in store for us later this month.
 
 
FANTASIA 2020 TO PRESENT A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD TO FILMMAKER JOHN CARPENTER, CLOSE WITH KIWI ACTION COMEDY THE LEGEND OF BARON TO’A
 
Johnnie To’s CHASING DREAM, Vincent Paronnaud’s HUNTED, Jorge Michel Grau’s PERDIDA, Daria Woszek’s MARYGOROUND, and Tran Thanh Huy’s ROM are among the wealth of final titles announced for Fantasia’s 24th edition
 
The Fantasia Film Festival announces today a massive new assortment of feature films for its 24th edition, along with details on scheduled panels, talks, tributes, and special events.
 

JOHN CARPENTER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD AND MASTERCLASS

Fantasia attendees lovingly recall that the Kentucky-raised writer/director/musician was one of the first major international guests to attend Fantasia for the fest’s third edition in 1998, when it launched the International Premiere of VAMPIRES. In conjunction with awarding him a Fantasia Lifetime Achievement Award, the festival will also present a masterclass from Carpenter, where he’ll discuss everything from his own festival origin story to his awe-inspiring career, touching on HALLOWEEN, THE FOG, ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK, THE THING, STARMAN, THEY LIVE, and many more. In addition, the fest will explore his recent resurgence as a touring musician and play you his latest spine-tingling single!

