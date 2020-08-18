DEATH OF ME Trailer: Maggie Q And Luke Hemsworth Solve Her Murder in Darren Lynn Bousman's New Horror

The trailer for Darren Lynn Bousman's new horror flick Death of Me debuted yesterday. We can share it with you now, below.

Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth play a couple who are trying to solve a murder. Hers. I know right? Creepy. We see Alex Essoe in there as well, wielding a knife and she's got some red on her too. That final shot of the beach with the tide out is pretty cool though.

Hopefully the release date of October 2nd is still far enough away that it can reach cinemas as planned. If not, it will at least be On Demand and Digital.