Blood Window 2020: Open Call For Submissions to LatAm Genre Market

In the back half of this year festivals and co-production markets are finding ways to run their events. Heck, even half a Death Star in Jedi was fully operational. Our friends are finding ways to get things done and we welcome it.

Our friends at Blood Window, the genre program in the larger Venta Sur co-production market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are moving ahead with a virtual edition this year. We are planning to participate again this year but first we need something to look at.

Registrations for the Blood Window Lab - project pitches, panels, connecting to industry professionals - and Bloow Window Screenings - works in progress and market premieres - are now open. Please find the links below if you have a project that you want to get off the ground, or, a project near completion that buyers, distributors and festival programmers (como yo) can look at for consideration.