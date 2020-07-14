Grimmfest Coverage Teaser Trailers Festival Reviews Hollywood Videos Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

LIMBO Trailer: THE WALKING DEAD's Lew Temple Faces a Peculiar Judgement

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Limbo, from writer/director Mark Young, premieres August 4 on DVD and Digital from Uncork’d Entertainment. A trailer was passed along to us. Find it below. 
 
A murderer finds himself on trial in Hell, caught between a bitter prosecutor and an inexperienced defense attorney.
 
Limbo stars James Purefoy ("Pennyworth"), Veronica Cartwright (Alien, "Bosch"), Lew Temple ("The Walking Dead", Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood) and Scottie Thompson ("Twelve Monkeys", Crown Vic).
 
 
