LIMBO Trailer: THE WALKING DEAD's Lew Temple Faces a Peculiar Judgement

Limbo, from writer/director Mark Young, premieres August 4 on DVD and Digital from Uncork’d Entertainment. A trailer was passed along to us. Find it below.

A murderer finds himself on trial in Hell, caught between a bitter prosecutor and an inexperienced defense attorney.

Limbo stars James Purefoy ("Pennyworth"), Veronica Cartwright (Alien, "Bosch"), Lew Temple ("The Walking Dead", Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood) and Scottie Thompson ("Twelve Monkeys", Crown Vic).