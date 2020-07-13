Grimmfest 2020: First Wave For This Year's Online Event in October

Festivals in the latter half of 2020 have had the benefit of watching the circuit respond to the current health crisis and make decisions for their own festivals from there. At this midway point a few that are going ahead are largely opting to go with combinations of online/outdoor programming.

England has had a rough go of the crisis and still not out of the woods yet so our friend at Grimmfest will be going full digital this October, delaying any live events until Spring of 2021. Today they have announced the first ten titles for this Fall's virtual edition.

The festival will program nineteen feature films and two short film showcases. There will also be an exclusive Q&A with Mick Garris who will also receive a lifetime achievement award from the festival.

There are a trio of films featuring female horror icons. Adrienne Barbeau stars in Unearth, Pollyanna MacIntosh stars in the girl-gang biker revenge flick Revenge Ride and Texas Chainsaw Massacare 2 alumni Caroline Williams stars in vampire flick Ten Minutes to Midnight. Rounding off the kick ass ladies contributing to this year's program is Jose Luis Montesinos’ Ropes, starring Paula del Rio as a wheelchair-bound woman facing off against her service dog who has turned rabid.

We see that South African drug trip horror Fried Barry is starting to make the rounds. Then there is Alejandro Ibáñez Nauta's Urubu which is an homage to his own father Narciso Ibáñez Serrador and his film Who Can Kill A Child? Should be fun.

Plenty more to see in the official announcement below.