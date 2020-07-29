Exclusive Trailer: LOVE EXPRESS: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF WALERIAN BOROWCZYK Comes To US Screens August 21st from Altered Innocence

Up and coming art house genre film label Altered Innocence has announced today that they've acquired all US rights to Kuba Mikurda's documentary, Love Express: The Disappearance of Walerian Borowczyk. One of the most innovative and challenging filmmakers of the '70s, Borowczyk's work is fantastically outré and retains the power to shock and engross over four decades later with standout cult favorites like the controversial fairy tale, The Beast, the arty horror of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne, erotic horror triptych Immoral Tales, and the numerous unique short animations that brought him to the forefront of the Eastern European art scene at the beginning of his career.

Mikurda's documentary looks at Borowczyk through from a number of different angles, but is guided by the voice of regular collaborator and cameraman, Noël Véry. Also included are interviews with notable names like Monty Python animator and cinema rogue, Terry Gilliam, Ireland's arthouse champion of the '80s, Neil Jordan, French filmmaker Patrice Leconte (Girl on the Bridge), and many more.

Borowczyk is a filmmaker and artist who has long been lauded among a small sector of film fans, but whose influence is much broader than most would believe. We hope that Love Express works to put him back in the conversation when fans talk about the greatest taboo breakers of the last fifty years, right alongside Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch. Thankfully, pretty much all of his major works are available in the UK through Arrow Video & Academy and in the US through a combination of Arrow and Olive Films.

Altered Innocence has set an August 21st release date for Love Express in selected cinemas and on VOD in the US, with home video release on Blu-ray to follow. Here are a few additional details from the official press release: