OUIJA SHARK: Nuff Said. But Here's the Trailer Anyway.

In the immortal words of Stan Lee: Nuff said.

To quote the official press release: "From Wild Eye Pictures and director Scott Patrick comes Ouija Shark, taking a bite out of VOD and DVD this May.



"A group of teenage girls summon an ancient man-eating shark after messing with a spirit board that washes up on the beach. An occult specialist must enter the shark's realm to rid this world of the deadly spirit ghost once and for all.



"John Migliore, Robin Hodge, Christina Roman and Zoe Towne star in the best possessed shark film of the year!"

Ouija Shark is now available on DVD and digital. Warning: watching the trailer below will take another 63 seconds off your life that you will never get back.