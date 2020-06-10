Macau 2020: 5th International Film Festival and Awards Macao Defiantly Announces 2020 Dates

Festival-goers the world over have been sat at home, looking on forlornly, as one after another of their favourite film-going events has either moved online or been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

But in a rare moment of defiant optimism, the International Film Festival and Awards Macao has announced the dates for its 2020 edition. Mark it in your diaries, from 3-8 December, the former Portuguese colony and Chinese Special Administrative Region will be open for business, with “A Celebration of Life & The Big Screen”, including real live screenings, actual human audiences, as well as high-profile international guests.

While some might be a little wary about this news, or even scoff at the possibility that we may ever return to the cinema, Macau has good reason to be optimistic. Despite being located on the south coast of China, Macau has confirmed just 45 cases of COVID-19 since January, of which every single one has since made a complete recovery. In large part, this has been thanks to strict quarantine protocols and an informed, cooperative and savvy population.

“It has been heart-breaking to see cinemas around the world closed this year, so IFFAM would like to celebrate the return to cinemas and the joy of this beautiful communal experience,” said IFFAM artistic director Mike Goodridge. “There is nothing quite like sitting in the dark and sharing a movie with strangers, laughing together, crying together, screaming together. We can’t wait to see Macao audiences getting back into theatres and bring an exhilarating programme of film and guests to them in December.” Rest assured, Mr. Goodridge, we will be there.