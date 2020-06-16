LIEUTENANT JANGLES: Aussie Action Crime Satire Out Now on Blu-ray And VHS

This one is for fans of lo-fi indie filmmaking, satire and the 80s buddy cop sub genre. Nic Champeaux and Daniel Cordery's indie action flick Lieutenant Jangles is available right now from Scream Team Releasing on region free Blu-ray, for a relatively affordable price.

This arrives at a time in North America when the actions of police forces are coming under increasing fire, this film calls back to an earlier time, far, far away in Australia, a time when films could more freely make fun of sub-genres that have become risibly offensive...

Have a look at the trio of trailers below. Perhaps satire, silly action scenes and taking the piss out of law enforcement is up your alley.

Australia's answer to Black Dynamite and Brisbane City's favourite dead-shit cop, Lieutenant Jangles, has finally arrived on Blu-ray and VHS! Thanks to scream team releasing this multi award winning Australian satire of the 80s buddy cop genre is now available for purchase and is jam packed with tonnes of special features and beautiful retro poster cover art by German artist Ralf Krause to top it off! "It’s the mid 1980s in Brisbane, the most crime-ridden city in Australia. Only one man keeps the scales of justice even; cowboy detective Lieutenant Jangles. After his partner is killed in a blazing shootout, Jangles goes on an explosive and blood-soaked mission to avenge his death. His quest for vengeance unintentionally makes him the enemy of a mysterious new crime boss, who has been quietly taking over Brisbane City. When their paths finally cross, one thing is made clear; this town isn’t big enough for the two of them." An action-packed, hilarious 80's throwback from the brain child of Australian filmmaking duo: Nic Champeaux and Daniel Cordery. The award winning epic soundtrack is a mixture of synthwave and hair metal featuring all-stars Timecop 1983, The Van Dammage, Jon of the Shred, Jupiter-8 and more! Starting at $19.99! Only 100 signed copies available. All Signed REGION FREE Blu-rays come with a FREE 11x17 poster! It would be a crime to miss out!



