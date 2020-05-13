Udine 2020: Far East Film Festival Moves Online for 22nd Edition

Following the lead of numerous international events around the world, the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy has formally announced that this year’s event will be a solely online affair, due to the lingering global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FEFF organisers had already postponed this year’s festival back in February, from its regular window in late April, to the end of June 2020. While these new dates remain in place, this year’s screenings, audience awards, and industry events will all take place exclusively on the MYmovies digital platform.

From 26 June to 4 July 2020, all competition titles will screen on-demand, via the MYmovies virtual screening room. But festival organisers are hoping that the platform will become a meeting place for all “Fareasters”, where they will be able to vote for Audience Awards, watch video greetings from stars and filmmakers, as well as enjoy in-depth talks from some of the biggest names in Asian Cinema.

Similarly, from 30 June to 2 July, Focus Asia - the first and only European platform dedicated solely to Asian films in post-production - will host its project market, FEFF in progress section, as well as a series of exclusive webinars with industry professionals.

Details of this year’s line-up, schedule, and accreditation process will be announced in due course, as FEFF invites its passionate community of Asian cinema lovers to recall the 80s classic pop anthem “Face to Face, Heart to Heart” during these difficult times.

Rest assured that ScreenAnarchy will still be bringing you its regular coverage of this year's edition, even if we cannot be there in person, with a glass of sweet, sweet grappa in our hand.