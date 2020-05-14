Fantasia Coverage Animation International Reviews International Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
SCARECROWS: Black Fawn Distro Picks up Stoner Horror Flick, Releasing Moved to May 19th
Our friends at Black Fawn Distro have picked up the Canadian rights for stoner horror flick Scarecrows, from director Stu Stone.
While on a hike to find a secret lagoon, four stoners have no choice but to pass through an ominous cornfield. Unbeknownst to them, a psychotic farmer despises trespassers and has vowed to kill anyone who crosses his land by turning them into living scarecrows, leaving them to rot in his fields. Once one goes up... it never comes down.
The good news with this acquisition is because most of us are at home under Stay at Home orders Black Fawn Distro have moved up the release date of Scarecrows to next Tuesday, May 19th instead of waiting for the planned release three months from now.
In addition, Scarecrows director Stu Stone will be taking over their Instagram account (@blackfawndistribution) next Tuesday (May 19, 2020) as part of Black Fawn's "Takeover Tuesday" quarantine series. Following the takeover, Stu will be joining us for an interview on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/blackfawndistribution) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/blackfawndistribution) at 7:00 PM (EST).
You should be able to find Scarecrows on all major Canadian digital VOD platforms.
Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the Canadian rights to the cult horror hit Scarecrows. The company has also announced that it has moved up the digital release of the film by three months. Scarecrows is set to debut on all major Canadian digital VOD platforms next Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The film has already become a sleeper hit in one of horror’s most interesting sub-genres.“Originally, the plan was to release Scarecrows this fall,” explains Black Fawn Distribution’s Operations Manager CF Benner. “However, we understand that people are doing the right thing by staying home right now and, since we had the ability to move up the release date, we figured why not? This really is a fun horror flick and, as a genre film distributor, it’s our responsibility to get films like Scarecrows out to horror fans, regardless of the circumstances.”Produced by 5’7 Films and Breakthrough Entertainment Inc., and directed by Stu Stone (The Haunted House on Kirby Road, Jack of all Trades) , Scarecrows follows four stoner teenagers who, while on a hike to find a secret lagoon, are kidnapped by a psychotic farmer and turned into scarecrows. The film stars Hannah Gordon, Mike Taylor, Umed Amin and Maaor Ziv. Scarecrows was co-written by Stu Stone and Adam Rodness, with Rodness serving as producer.“When Black Fawn Distribution presented us with an opportunity to release Scarecrows across Canada, it was a no-brainer for us,” states director Stu Stone. “We hope our film can help people escape the crazy cycle of watching stale reruns and old sporting events while doing the responsible thing during self-isolation. We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to share our film across Canada and thank Black Fawn Distribution for making it possible so quickly!”“Making a movie is a crazed task to begin with and there’s nothing more satisfying than being able to share it on your home turf,” concurs producer Adam Rodness. “Black Fawn Distribution has proven themselves as a powerful distribution outlet for genre films across the board. This is a valued partnership and we are proud of them being able to release Scarecrows across Canada.”
