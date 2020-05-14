SCARECROWS: Black Fawn Distro Picks up Stoner Horror Flick, Releasing Moved to May 19th

Our friends at Black Fawn Distro have picked up the Canadian rights for stoner horror flick Scarecrows, from director Stu Stone.

While on a hike to find a secret lagoon, four stoners have no choice but to pass through an ominous cornfield. Unbeknownst to them, a psychotic farmer despises trespassers and has vowed to kill anyone who crosses his land by turning them into living scarecrows, leaving them to rot in his fields. Once one goes up... it never comes down.

The good news with this acquisition is because most of us are at home under Stay at Home orders Black Fawn Distro have moved up the release date of Scarecrows to next Tuesday, May 19th instead of waiting for the planned release three months from now.

Scarecrows director Stu Stone will be taking over their Instagram account ( In addition,director Stu Stone will be taking over their Instagram account ( @blackfawndistribution ) next Tuesday (May 19, 2020) as part of Black Fawn's "Takeover Tuesday" quarantine series. Following the takeover, Stu will be joining us for an interview on Facebook Live ( www.facebook.com/blackfawndistribution ) and Twitch ( www.twitch.tv/blackfawndistribution ) at 7:00 PM (EST).

You should be able to find Scarecrows on all major Canadian digital VOD platforms.